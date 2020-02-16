Bhopal: Protesting guest scholars in rage seeing mortal remains of colleague

BHOPAL: Guest scholars protesting at Shahjehani Park for past more than two months were enraged on seeing mortal remains of Sanjay Kumar, the guest sports officer, who committed suicide few days ago.

Wife of Sanjay Kumar, Lalsa Devi came along with ‘Asthi Kalash’ of Sanjay from her native place Balia in Uttar Pradesh. Guest scholars placed the Kalash along with a photograph at dais and then paid tributes to the departed soul.

‘Future of my children and I are dark. We don’t know where to go and what to do,’ said Lalsa Devi. He was the sole bread earner of the family. He used to remain in stress as he was not getting his honorarium for past more than six months, said Lalsa Devi as tears rolled down her cheeks.