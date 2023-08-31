 Bhopal: Protest Over Exorbitant Electricity Bills In Kolar
According to protesters, poor families are getting inflated electricity bills.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People protested at Kolar based office of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company limited (MPMKVVCL) for inflated electricity bills on Thursday. They protested at the assistant engineer’s (AE) office, Kolar stating that electricity bills now end up draining major share of their monthly income. According to protesters, poor families are getting inflated electricity bills. The poor families came here to protest. They have handed over copies of inflated bills up to Rs 50k, Rs 60k etc.

The protesters have refused to pay exorbitant electricity bills, saying they were already struggling amid high inflation and high unemployment. The massive bills will deal a crippling blow to many businesses. Congress leader Jitendra Baghel, who led the protest said,

‘Poor families protested at the AE office, Kolar over high power tariff. These families run their small business and getting exorbitant electricity bills in range of Rs 50k to Rs 60k. We have handed over copies of inflated electricity bills. So this is with evidence that the families have protested.’

