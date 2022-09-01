Bhopal: Protecting people’s right, providing justice to poor is duty of law students, says CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing programme organised at NLIU’s in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that lawyers are the protectors of law and order. It is the duty and responsibility of law students to ensure that the rule of law works properly, the rights of the people are protected and the poor get justice, he added. He said lawyers should not limit themselves to their practice but also do the work of giving direction to the country and society. Chouhan was addressing the Silver Jubilee celebrations of National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal on Thursday. He inaugurated the function. Earlier, 25 saplings were planted on the silver jubilee of the institute under the leadership of Chouhan.

Chouhan said that the National Law Institute University has boosted the pride of Madhya Pradesh. He said that the state government is always ready to provide all possible support so that the institute makes a special place in the field of law in the country.

The institute has a glorious tradition. It should be the effort of all of us so that the respect of the institute is maintained and expands in the country and the world. Chouhan motivated all the students to plant saplings on their birthdays and important occasions of life.

State Bar Council President Vijay Choudhary said that Chouhan has innovated in the country by holding ‘Vakil Panchayat’. By starting the process of computerisation in 205 courts of the state, a significant effort was made in the direction of streamlining the court procedures.

