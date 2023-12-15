Bhopal: Promotion From ASI To SI In 15 Days, Says CM

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): I am satisfied with the working of police in the state. The promotion of ASI to sub inspector will be done within 15 days. This was stated by chief minister Mohan Yadav while interacting with media persons here on Friday. He asked the department to make plans for next 25 years.

The CM took the meeting of police department and reviewed the law and order situation. The police department raised several demands before chief minister, which he promised to address.

He said delimitation of police station was a big issue, which will be sorted out soon. A decision has been taken to purchase new vehicles and a new battalion will be raised, he said.

He said he had asked police personnel to prepare blue print for crowd management system at religious places. The police department has been asked to form police music band at district level. He asked the department to impart training to Home Guards and also to school children. The chief minister promised to look into housing problems of police personnel.

Controversial order on Ladli Behna Yojana issued from Sagar cancelled

The district project officer of the Women and Child Development Department in Sagar has cancelled a controversial order on Ladli Behna Yojna.

In the order issued by a project officer, junior to his district counterpart on December 4, it was stated that if the Aganwadi observers, workers and assistants were taking the benefits of the Yojna against the terms and conditions of the scheme, they should stop doing so within a fortnight.

In the order, it was also said that action would be taken against those who would violate the order.

After the order kicked up a controversy, the directorate of Women and Child Development Department directed the official to cancel it.

Immediately after receiving instructions from the directorate, the official scrapped the order.

When the order was issued, the Congress leaders alleged that it was a conspiracy to write off the scheme.