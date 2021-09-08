Bhopal: Problem galore at Kolar satellite township; residents vexed over nonchalant attitude of authorities

BHOPAL: Come rains and the difficulties of residents of Kolar satellite township multiply, however, concerned authorities have turned a blind eye to their issues.

Like other areas of the state capital, the residents of this satellite township are also hassled by the pothole-ridden roads in their locality. Besides, vacant plots in the area have turned into dirty ponds, proving a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Concerned residents said that malaria and dengue cases are on the rise in the state capital but BMC administration is not bothered.

Even BMC administration hardly bothers about mosquito as there are many pond-like structures in Kolar areas which are sites for mosquito larvae breeding.

Sanjesh Tiwari of Alisa Vihar said, “BMC teams do not visit there. It has become difficult to commute on the potholed-roads. Vacant ponds have turned into small ponds, providing breeding sites for mosquitoes, however, BMC don't bother even to spray any chemical to destroy mosquito larvae. It is the carelessness of BMC and other agencies.”

