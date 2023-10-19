Bhopal Premiere League: Bhopal Super Kings Beat Faith Fighters In Opener

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cricket's fastest format, the T10, is spreading their wings far and wide, as they make a touchdown in the city, on Wednesday. The opening match was played between Bhopal Super Kings and Faith Fighters. At the Faith Cricket Ground, Bhopal Super Kings defeated Faith Fighters by 9 runs.

The second match was played between Prashant warriors and Arere Mavericks, where Prashant Warriors won by 2 runs.

The league, exclusively for players aged 35 and above, is also known by the name of Netlink Cricket League. It will have six teams and each team plays five matches against the others. The final will be played on October 22.

A total of 90 local cricket enthusiasts from the city have been divided into six teams. The six competing teams in the Bhopal Premier League 2023 are Prashant Warriors, Arera Mavericks, Bhopal Super Kings, Faith Fighters, Sunrisers Bhopal, and Samarth Duratech.

The winner will get a prize money of Rs 7 lakh while the runners-up will receive Rs 3 lakh.