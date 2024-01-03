Bhopal: ‘Prem Patanga’ Staged After Six Years In City

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A story, penned by writer and filmmaker Vimal Chandra Pandey was rendered into a play ‘Prem Patanga’ at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Tuesday evening. Adapted and directed by Saurabh Anant, the play was staged in the city after a gap of six years. It was presented by Vihaan Drama Works, Bhopal.

The basic story thread of the play goes on like this --- it is very easy to fall in love, so much so that no one can control it, but the manifestation of love is very dialectical. The life struggles of the youth studying journalism in Delhi University are going on at two levels, one is love affairs and the other is the worry of getting a good job after completing the academic session.

Soon they realise the truth that without Jack or a source, good job opportunities are impossible. Since every conflict is an individual battle, all friends are struggling in their own ways.

Besides acting, sets, costumes and colourful lights attracted the audience who were present in good numbers. The lyrics and music have been directed by poet and artist Hemant Devlekar.