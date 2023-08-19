Bhopal: Pravasi MLAs To Prepare Ground Report Of Every Assembly Seat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To get the true picture of the party at ground level, BJP has tasked the 230 MLAs of four states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar to visit every assembly seat and prepare the ground report. These selected legislators will also prepare a report card of the functioning of the sitting MLAs.

One day training was given to these ‘Pravasi’ 230 MLAs in Bhopal on Saturday on modalities to be followed while visiting the assembly seats and preparing the ground report.

One assembly seat has been allotted to every ‘Pravasi’ MLA. All these MLAs have to stay at the allotted assembly constituency for seven days to assess the situation from all angles.

During their visit to assembly constituencies, ‘Pravasi’ MLAs will interact with party workers and seek their views over the functioning of the sitting legislator, anti incumbency factor, the ticket claimant, prevailing shortcomings, the strategy that need to be adopted to win the election.

They will also look into internal bickering, communication gaps between the workers and the sitting MLA.

In constituencies which are under Congress, Pravasi MLAs will try to know how the organisation is working there and what shortcomings they have noticed. They have been strictly told not to come under the influence of any one and prepare the ground report in a fair manner. If the situation of the party is not good in any assembly segment, then they will have to write the same without any hesitation. The Pravasi MLAs have also been asked to assess the status of local Members of Parliament.

BJP has jumped into the election battlefield with full strength and this has perturbed the Congress, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the MLAs at the training programme. He called upon the Pravasi MLAs to go among masses with the message that the BJP government is the best government. State BJP in charge Bhupendra Yadav, BJP State President VD Sharma and others addressed the programme.

Yadav addressing the legislators said Nadhya Pradesh has 40 lakh verified voters. The Modi government has taken the pledge of nation building and for this, it is necessary that BJP returns to power in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre, he added.

