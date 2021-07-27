Bhopal: Power department employees stage demonstration to press for their demands

Bhopal: Employees of power department organised a statewide protest on Monday. As part of protest, all the employees organised protest meet at gates of their offices from 5.30 to 6 pm on Tuesday.

In Bhopal, the main protest was organised at the regional head office in Govindpura. Besides protest meet, slogans were raised to stop privatisation of the power sector. Later, the employees’ unions submitted memorandum to managing director of central discom GS Mishra.

All the 17 employees’ unions have come under one banner for a larger cause opposing Electricity Amendment Bill, 2021. “Besides opposing the electricity amendment introduced by central government, we have specific demands from state government as well,” said state convener of Sanyukta Morcha (federation) BD Gautam.