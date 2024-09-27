Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal, Chinar Fortune & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 27 to facilitate maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings :

Area

Hoshangabad road, Sagar royal, Chinar Fortune, Adi Parisar, Anandam, Shivlok green, Abhinav Campus and nearest area.

Time 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area

Lakshman Nagar, Nirmal Nursury, Sharda Nagar, F ward, one tree hills, Harijan colony, Indra Nagar, Behta Gaon, Sadhu Vasvani College and Nearest area.

Time 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area

Saubhagya Nagar, Subash Colony, Sunder Nagar, Semra Road and Nearest area.

Time 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area

Narmada Bhavan, Priyadarshi, Gautam Nagar, Panchsheel Nagar and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area

Ansal Green, Janki Apartment, Vandana Nagar Madhuban Height and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Residents are advised to prepare for the power cuts during these times. The cuts are necessary for construction work in the areas mentioned.