Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vishya Green Valley, Indra Nagar, Sai Park & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A power cut has been scheduled in several areas of Bhopal on September 24, 2024, due to ongoing construction work. The outages will affect multiple regions at different times throughout the day.

The following areas will experience power cuts from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM:

Area Sheetal height, Sai Park, Nirmal Estate, 11 Mile and nearby area.

Area Paryawaran parisar, Pollusion control board, 10 No Market , Salimar complex, Nupurkunj, 1100 Qtrs, E-3, E-4, E-5, Arera colony ,E-7, and nearby areas.

Area Barkheda Pathani, Amrai Parisar, Narendra Nagar, BDA,Rishipuram, Phase 2, Surbhi Vihar, Vishya green Valley and Nearby areas.

Power cuts are scheduled in the following areas from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM:

Area Tagore Nagar, Indra Nagar, Deep Mohini, Gopal Nagar and nearby areas.

Power cuts are scheduled in the following areas from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM:

Area Palasi Village and nearby area.

Additionally, power cuts are scheduled in the following areas from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM:

Kolar Guest House, Patrakar Colony, Swertec, Kolar Colony, Panchsheel Nagar and nearby areas.