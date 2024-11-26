Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anandan, Shivlik Green, Abhinav Campus & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents will experience power cuts in various areas on November 27, 2024, as per the official power cut schedule. The cuts are part of a planned maintenance activity to ensure a consistent power supply.

The areas affected by the power cut and the scheduled timings are as follows:

Area: Anandan, Shivlik Green, Abhinav Campus, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Area: Ali Ganj, Raja Ki Kuwa, Laxmi Talkies, and nearby areas

Time: 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Area: Adampur, Chhavni, Sam College, AVM College, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Area: Krishna Mandir and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Surya Colony, Vaishali Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Bapu Nagar, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Area: 72 MIG, Palakmati, and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements as per the scheduled timings. The power cut is expected to cause temporary inconvenience, but efforts are being made to complete the maintenance work efficiently.