 Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anandan, Shivlik Green, Abhinav Campus & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan November 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anandan, Shivlik Green, Abhinav Campus & More

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anandan, Shivlik Green, Abhinav Campus & More

The cuts are part of a planned maintenance activity to ensure a consistent power supply.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents will experience power cuts in various areas on November 27, 2024, as per the official power cut schedule. The cuts are part of a planned maintenance activity to ensure a consistent power supply.

Read Also
MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates 'Fly Big' Ticket Counter At Bhopal Airport, Distributes...
article-image

The areas affected by the power cut and the scheduled timings are as follows:

Area: Anandan, Shivlik Green, Abhinav Campus, and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Area: Ali Ganj, Raja Ki Kuwa, Laxmi Talkies, and nearby areas
Time: 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM

FPJ Shorts
Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath
Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Reaches Lucknow Hospital To Help Mother Of Ailing Fan (Video)
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Reaches Lucknow Hospital To Help Mother Of Ailing Fan (Video)
Vedanta Signs $2 Billion Deal For Major Copper Projects In Saudi Arabia
Vedanta Signs $2 Billion Deal For Major Copper Projects In Saudi Arabia
Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 Project: Key Highlights For Taxpayers
Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 Project: Key Highlights For Taxpayers

Area: Adampur, Chhavni, Sam College, AVM College, and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Area: Krishna Mandir and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Surya Colony, Vaishali Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Bapu Nagar, and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Area: 72 MIG, Palakmati, and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Read Also
MP Nov 26 Weather Update: Cold Wave Sweeps State; Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Bhopal,...
article-image

Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements as per the scheduled timings. The power cut is expected to cause temporary inconvenience, but efforts are being made to complete the maintenance work efficiently.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anandan, Shivlik Green, Abhinav...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anandan, Shivlik Green, Abhinav...

65-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered In His Home, Wife Injured In Attack Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur

65-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered In His Home, Wife Injured In Attack Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur

Caught On Cam: 3 Armed Criminals Open Fire At House In Jabalpur Over Old Dispute

Caught On Cam: 3 Armed Criminals Open Fire At House In Jabalpur Over Old Dispute

Bonfire Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh, Burns 80-Year-Old Farmer To Death; Visuals Show His Burnt...

Bonfire Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh, Burns 80-Year-Old Farmer To Death; Visuals Show His Burnt...

MP Nov 26 Weather Update: Cold Wave Sweeps State; Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Bhopal,...

MP Nov 26 Weather Update: Cold Wave Sweeps State; Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Bhopal,...