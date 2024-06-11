 Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Anand Vihar, Indra Colony & More; Check Full List Below
To minimize disruption from the scheduled power outages, residents in the affected metropolitan areas are advised to plan ahead and take preventative measures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 12 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Areas and Timings

Area: Anand Vihar, Rameshwaram, Rishikesh vihar, Silver State and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Seva Sadan nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am  to 12:00 Noon

Area: Patel Nagar, Raisen Road, IBD Raisina Colony nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Bagh Umara Dullah, Indra Colony, Barkhedi Phatak and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Motiya Park,Nadeem Road, Ibrahimpura, Thana Kotwali and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00

Area: Fatehgarh, Malipura, Chirayu Hospital, Sadar Manzil, Badal Mahal, Pump Gas Rahat, Karbala Road, Misha Apartment, Mahapor Niwas, Kohe fiza Thana and nearest.

Time: 08:00 am to 12:00 Noon

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for completing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.

