Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bagmugaliya, Anand Vihar, R.K.Hospital & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 11 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Areas and Timings

Area: Bagmugaliya, Anand Vihar , Kundan Nagar, Gulabi Nagar, Adi Parisar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Indrapuri A, B, C- Sector, Telephone Exchange, Mandakini Parisar, R.K.Hospital, Mama Hotel, Bajrang Dairy, Krishna Kwality, HDFC Bank, SBI Bank nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Indraprastha, suncity, indra vihar, aditya avenue, Haj House, Manuabhan Tekri, IT park and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Shakir Ali Hospital, Sangam Talkies, Alpana Tiraha, Mrignayani, Hotel Sonali, Gurdwara Road, Sabzi Mandi, Mandir Kamali and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Union Bank, MRF Tyre, Sarvadharam A & B sector, Shalimar Garden and nearest areas.

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Murgi Bazar, Leela Talkies, Jahangirabad, Jain Temple, Police Computer, Barkhedi and nearest areas.

Time: 09:00 am to 12:00 Noon

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for completing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.