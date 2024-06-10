MP Weather Updates: Monsoon To Hit Madhya Pradesh By June 17; Pre-Monsoon Drizzles To Persist This Week | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the persistent pre-monsoon activities in Madhya Pradesh, monsoon is expected to hit the state by June 17 or June 18, as forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, intermittent showers drenched cities like Dhar, Ratlam, and Chhindwara, while others like Neemuch, Damoh, and Chhatarpur experienced warmer temperatures. This weather pattern is expected to persist till next week. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecasted for Chhindwara, Khandwa, Burhanpur, and Dindori on Monday.

IMD Bhopal

Similar weather expected next week

According to IMD Bhopal senior scientist Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, the monsoon has already hit Mumbai. However, it will take a couple more days for the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal systems to weaken, maintaining a similar weather pattern for the next week. The Bay of Bengal system is expected to become active on June 17-18, signalling the arrival of the monsoon in Madhya Pradesh.

Western disturbances and cyclonic circulations are currently active in the state, causing gusty winds and sporadic rainfall. Sunday saw windy and rainy conditions in cities like Dhar, Chhindwara, and Ratlam, while some areas experienced the ongoing effects of summer heat.

Temperature 24 hours ago

In terms of temperatures, Bhopal recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius, Indore at 37.4 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur at 42.5 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain at 39.7 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi marked the lowest temperature at 36.2 degrees Celsius. Malanjkhand-Chhindwara recorded 37 degrees Celsius, and Dhar recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius.