Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amrawat Khurd, Gandhinagar Market & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 9 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Amrawat khurd, Galaxy Girnar, Sapphire , Vedanta housing board colony And nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Ashram Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market, Arjun Ward, Pratap ward, Dental College, Parnakuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha and nearest.

Time: 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.