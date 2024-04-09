Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vaishali Nagar, Suruchi Nagar & More; Check Full List Below | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Bhopal on Sunday. Power in Bhopal city will be cut for 3 hours in different areas on April 10. The power disruptions are neccessary for the maintainance work going on in the city.

The schedule is as follows:

Area

Vaishali Nagar, Surya Colony, Suruchi Nagar and nearest area.

Time

11:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

It is recommended that Bhopal locals get ready for a brief power outage on April 10. The power cut is scheduled for maintenance work. Residents should use this time to make the necessary preparations so they can deal with the brief interruption in power supply during the designated hours.

Residents can get help by getting in touch with the local electrical authority if they have any questions or concerns about the schedule for power outages.