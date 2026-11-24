Bhopal Power Cut November 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In AG Colony, Shahpura, New Minal, Hamidia Hospital & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Wednesday, November 25, due to departmental maintenance work by the electricity department.

Power supply will remain affected in the following areas:

Area: AG Colony, P&T Colony, 228 Quarters, Sanjay Complex, Karamchari Bhawan, Bajrang Shadi Hall, Agrasen Bhawan, 54 Block (Platinum Plaza), Mata Mandir Chauraha, CI Homes, 28A Blocks, Harshwardhan Nagar, Gurjar Bhawan and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Departmental maintenance work

Area: Manisha Market, Shahpura A Sector, E-7 Ashoka Society, Lala Lajpat Rai Colony, Railway Colony, Vivek Apartments 1, 2 and 3, Amaltas, Basant Kunj, Maru Dwar Area, Aman Apartment, Cooperative Bank, Union Bank, Sarl Joint Care Hospital and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Departmental maintenance work

Area: New Minal and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Reason: Departmental maintenance work

Area: Fatehgarh, Nagar Nigam Office, Sadar Manzil, Fire Brigade, Parulkar Hospital, Malipura, Chirayu Hospital, Old Gate, Hamidia Hospital, Imami Gate Chauraha and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Reason: Departmental maintenance work

Area: Thela Road, GAD Chauraha, Mayo Hospital, Jhirno Ka Mandir, Kala Darwaja, Taj-ul-Masajid, GPO, LBS Hospital and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Reason: Departmental maintenance work

Area: Pipaliya Kesho, Guradi Ghat, Ratanpur Sadak, Narela Hanumant and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Reason: Departmental maintenance work

Area: Guradi Ghat, Ratanpur and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Reason: Departmental maintenance work

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential work before the scheduled shutdown. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the maintenance work is completed.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

FPJ Smart — Daily News GamesFPJ Smart: five news games, new every morning.game.freepressjournal.in