Bhopal Power Cut May 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In IBD Royal, Shiva Angan, Hathai Kheda & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 01 May 2026 due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Area: Hathai Kheda, Hathai Kheda Marghat, Hrishipuram, IVRI Colony, Hathai Kheda Church, Corporate Colony, Gupta Colony, Press Colony, IVRI, Old Marghat and nearby areas

Time: 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Akrity Green Neev, IBD Royal, Shiva Angan, Sagar Lifestyle, Fortune Landmark, Oracle, HTC Opel Orris and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Housing Board Colony, Gaurav Nagar, Daulatpur, Chichali Village, DPS School, Vipassana Center and nearby areas

Time: 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Gammon Mall

Time: 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Van Prabandhak and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Bhilkheda Village and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Dr. Ajwani Hospital, Paliwal Nursing Home, Bank of India, Hamidiya Road, Ibrahim Ganj, Sajjad Colony, Bal Vihar, Dawa Bazaar, Bus Stand, Chetan Market, Malik Market and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Residents are advised to plan their daily work in advance and store necessary electricity-dependent items. The department has requested cooperation from the public as maintenance work is important to improve future power supply and reduce breakdowns.