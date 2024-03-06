Bhopal Power Cut March 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, Sagar Heights & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity board has released a power cut schedule for various areas on March 7. The power cuts are scheduled to take place during specific time frames to facilitate maintenance and repair work.

Here are the details of the areas and the corresponding timings:

Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, and Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Sagar Heights, Shri Ram Colony, Deepak Society, and Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

BDA, Surbhi Vihar, Vaibhav Vihar, Indus, and Nearest Area

Time: 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Paras City, Spring Valley, and Nearest Area

Time: 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Rajeev Rosery, Om Shiv Nagar, Munshi Prem Colony, and Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Kahna Tower and Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Ambedkar Nagar and Nearest Area

Time: 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Ambrika Colony and Nearest Area

Time: 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Nirmala Devi Gate, Nayapura Sulabh Washroom, Rajharsh Market, Alok Dham Garden, Kolar Police Station, SUHAGPUR, NARELA HANUMANT, HINOTIYA ALAM, and Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly during the specified power cut timings to minimize inconvenience.