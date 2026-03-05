Bhopal Power Cut March 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Bhawan, Devki Nagar, Malviya Nagar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a scheduled power cut in several areas of Bhopal on March 6 due to different maintenance and construction works. According to the electricity department, power supply will remain affected for a few hours in many colonies because of railway overbridge construction, dismantling work and tree cutting.

Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar, Nai Basti, Steel Factory Area, Cold Storage, Meerpur

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Railway Over Bridge construction work

Jat Area, Camp No.12, Satyam Nagar, Mathai Nagar, Nanda Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Railway Over Bridge construction work

Vallabh Bhawan and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: CSD (HOD dismantling work)

MLA Residence area, Malviya Nagar IDBI Bank, MLA Quarters and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: CSD (HOD dismantling work)

New Karod Mandi, Devki Nagar, Gas Rahat, Housing Board Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Tree cutting work

Vineet Kunj A Sector, Anupam Hospital, CI Height, Sai Steel, Aina Bungalow, Raj Harsh Colony, Banjari D Sector, Kolar Police Station and nearby areas

Time: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reason: Line maintenance work

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly, as the electricity supply will remain interrupted during the scheduled hours. Power supply is expected to resume once the work is completed.