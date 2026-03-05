 Bhopal Power Cut March 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Bhawan, Devki Nagar, Malviya Nagar & More; Check Full List
Power supply will remain affected in several areas of Bhopal on March 6 due to maintenance and construction work. Electricity will be cut in areas including Bairagarh, Jat Area, Vallabh Bhawan, Malviya Nagar, New Karod Mandi and Kolar from morning till afternoon. The power department said the shutdown is required for bridge construction, tree cutting and line maintenance work.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
article-image

Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar, Nai Basti, Steel Factory Area, Cold Storage, Meerpur
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Railway Over Bridge construction work

Jat Area, Camp No.12, Satyam Nagar, Mathai Nagar, Nanda Nagar and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Railway Over Bridge construction work

Vallabh Bhawan and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: CSD (HOD dismantling work)

MLA Residence area, Malviya Nagar IDBI Bank, MLA Quarters and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: CSD (HOD dismantling work)

New Karod Mandi, Devki Nagar, Gas Rahat, Housing Board Colony and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Tree cutting work

article-image

Vineet Kunj A Sector, Anupam Hospital, CI Height, Sai Steel, Aina Bungalow, Raj Harsh Colony, Banjari D Sector, Kolar Police Station and nearby areas
Time: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Line maintenance work

article-image

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly, as the electricity supply will remain interrupted during the scheduled hours. Power supply is expected to resume once the work is completed.

