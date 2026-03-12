Bhopal Power Cut March 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Bhopal will face a power cut on March 13 due to line maintenance and metro construction work. The electricity department said the supply will remain affected in different colonies for a few hours during the day.
Area: Shiv Nagar, Udiya Basti
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Area: Shankar Nagar, Kalyan Nagar, Shiv Nagar
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Area: Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Chandbadi, Prem Nagar
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Area: Shubh Business Zone area, Tilakram, Hotel Sikha, Elegant Business Square, Hotel Meghdoot and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Metro construction work by STC
Area: Wireless Colony, Polenet, Regional College, Paramount, Ansal Bhawan, Nadir Colony, Bal Bhawan, Hotel Ranjit Lakeview, Shamla Hills, Ahata Rustam Khan, Akashwani Colony, Wind & Waves
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Area: Pavitra Parashar, Kasturi Royal, Krishna Height, Signature 360 and nearby areas
Time: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly as the power supply will remain affected during the scheduled hours. Electricity officials said the supply will be restored after the maintenance work is completed.