 Bhopal Power Cut March 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar & More; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut March 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut March 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar & More; Check Full List

Several areas in Bhopal will face power cuts on March 13 due to line maintenance and metro construction work. Electricity supply will remain affected between 9 AM and 4 PM in areas including Shiv Nagar, Udiya Basti, Shankar Nagar, Chandbadi, Shamla Hills and nearby localities. Officials said power will be restored after the scheduled work is completed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Bhopal will face a power cut on March 13 due to line maintenance and metro construction work. The electricity department said the supply will remain affected in different colonies for a few hours during the day.

Area: Shiv Nagar, Udiya Basti
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Shankar Nagar, Kalyan Nagar, Shiv Nagar
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Chandbadi, Prem Nagar
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Shubh Business Zone area, Tilakram, Hotel Sikha, Elegant Business Square, Hotel Meghdoot and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Metro construction work by STC

Area: Wireless Colony, Polenet, Regional College, Paramount, Ansal Bhawan, Nadir Colony, Bal Bhawan, Hotel Ranjit Lakeview, Shamla Hills, Ahata Rustam Khan, Akashwani Colony, Wind & Waves
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

Read Also
A Red Road? Madhya Pradesh Gets India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road Design — Here’s How It Saves...
article-image

Area: Pavitra Parashar, Kasturi Royal, Krishna Height, Signature 360 and nearby areas
Time: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

Read Also
MP News: 'No Shortage Of LPG Cylinders,’ Jabalpur Collector Urges Residents Not To Panic; Follow...
article-image

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly as the power supply will remain affected during the scheduled hours. Electricity officials said the supply will be restored after the maintenance work is completed.

Follow us on