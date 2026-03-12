Bhopal Power Cut March 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Bhopal will face a power cut on March 13 due to line maintenance and metro construction work. The electricity department said the supply will remain affected in different colonies for a few hours during the day.

Area: Shiv Nagar, Udiya Basti

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Shankar Nagar, Kalyan Nagar, Shiv Nagar

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Chandbadi, Prem Nagar

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Shubh Business Zone area, Tilakram, Hotel Sikha, Elegant Business Square, Hotel Meghdoot and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Metro construction work by STC

Area: Wireless Colony, Polenet, Regional College, Paramount, Ansal Bhawan, Nadir Colony, Bal Bhawan, Hotel Ranjit Lakeview, Shamla Hills, Ahata Rustam Khan, Akashwani Colony, Wind & Waves

Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Pavitra Parashar, Kasturi Royal, Krishna Height, Signature 360 and nearby areas

Time: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly as the power supply will remain affected during the scheduled hours. Electricity officials said the supply will be restored after the maintenance work is completed.