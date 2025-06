Bhopal Power Cut June 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, Arif Nagar, Hanuman Mandir Teela & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut June 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, Arif Nagar, Hanuman Mandir Teela & More; Check Full List Below | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents are advised to take note of scheduled power cuts in multiple areas on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The electricity supply will be disrupted due to construction, maintenance, departmental, and supervision work.

Area: Nishat Pura, Complete Arif Nagar, Hanuman Mandir Teela, Gangour ki Bawadi, old naka, quazi camp, Nanhi bee Masjid and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Reason: Pre Monsoon Maintenance work

Area: Technology Park, A-Sector, Muskan parishar, Muskan Hospital, Sagar Evenue, Indus Park, Bhawani dham Phase-I, II, Sunita Tower, Bonnie foi School, Santoshi vihar, ISRO Guest House, Narela Shankri and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Reason: Construction work under SSTD scheme

Area: Suhagpur, Narela Hanumant, Hinotia Alam, Faith Kalan, Gurarighat, Ratanpur Road, Pipaliya Kesho, Earth Dynasty, Sage Green City, Austria Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:30 Am to 02:00 Pm

Reason: RDSS (conductor augmentaion Safety purpose) & Pre Monsoon maintenance work