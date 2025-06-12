‘Sanatan Dharma Ka Apmaan...' Hindu Mahasabha Burns Effigy; Demands FIR Against Buddhist Dhamma Preacher For Administering ‘Anti-Sanatan’ Oath To Villagers In Gwalior (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After a video went viral showing hundreds of people taking an oath to leave the Hindu religion and disowning Hindu gods, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Thursday.

Protesters burnt an effigy and demanded an FIR against the organisers of the event. The whole act was recorded in a video, which is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video they are heard saying, "sanatan darma ka apmaan karne waalon ka nash ho."

The protest comes after a three-day “Bauddha Dhamma Sammelan” (Buddhist Religious Conference) was held in Dhakad Khiriya village of Bhitarwar tehsil.

In this event, people reportedly took an oath not to believe in or worship Hindu gods and goddesses.

The oath was led by main Dhamma preacher Bhante Shakya, and videos of the event surfaced online, creating a wave of anger among Hindu groups.

The oath included statements like:

"I will not consider Brahma, Vishnu, or Mahesh as gods."

"I will not worship Ram or Krishna."

"I will not worship any Hindu god or goddess like Gauri or Ganpati."

The Hindu Mahasabha said that even after several days, no action has been taken by the police or administration. They called it a sign of weak governance.

The group also announced a major meeting on June 15 to plan their next move. On June 17, they will organise a large “Hindu Dharma Sammelan” (Hindu Religious Conference) in Gwalior.

Religious leaders like Chakrapani Maharaj, Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Pradeep Mishra, and Maharaj Ramdas of Dadroa Dham are expected to attend the event.