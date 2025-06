Bhopal Power Cut June 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Suraj nagar, Barkhedi kalan, Sewania & More; Check Full List Below |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents are advised to take note of scheduled power cuts in multiple areas on Sunday, June 8, 2025.The electricity supply will be disrupted due to construction, maintenance, departmental, and supervision work.

Area: Ram Mandir zone, Jain Mandir and nearest area.

Time: 12:00 Noon to 02:00 Pm

Reason: Maintenance work

Area: 11no.,E-6,E-7,Arera colony, Chitansh College Campion school, E7 near hanuman mandir, Suraj nagar, Barkhedi kalan, Sewania, Gora, Bisankhedi, and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Reason: Maintenance work

Area: Regal Town, Soumya Park land, Tulsi Vihar , Crystal HIG, MIG Quarter and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Reason: Maintenance work

Area: Coral Wood, Hanuman Nagar, Misrod petrol pump, Jatkgedi goan and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 10:30 Am and 02:00 Pm to 02:30 Pm

Reason: Departmental work jumper open and closing work

Area: Ganesh Mandir, Rajgaliya Colony, Chhola Vishram Ghat, Mechanical Mkt, Phoota makbara, gour mkt, Agrwal Dharamshala, Prem Kunti, Manohar dairy, Ram Mandir, Gurubaksh Ki Tallaiya, JP Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Reason: Maintenance work

Area: Bagh umrao dullah, Indra Colony, Aish Bagh, Mahamai ka Bagh, Kabristan, Thana bajariya, Backery, Barkhedi Phatak and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Reason: PWD Construction work

Area: Vineet Kunj A-sector, Sai Steel, Custom Colony, CI Heights, Anupam Hospital, Arihant Hospital, AINO Bungalow, EAJ Harsh Colony, Banjari D-Sector, Kolar Thana and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Reason: Maintenance work