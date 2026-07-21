Bhopal Power Cut July 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shiv Nagar, Udiya Basti, Fortune Landmark & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Wednesday, July 22, due to DTR maintenance and line maintenance work being carried out by the electricity department.

Power supply will remain affected in the following areas:

Area: Shiv Nagar, Udiya Basti

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: DTR Maintenance Work

Area: Akrity Green Neev, IBD Royal, Shiva Angan, Sagar Life Style, Fortune Landmark, Oracle, HTC Opel Orris and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Line Maintenance Work

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential work before the scheduled shutdown. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the maintenance work is completed.