 Bhopal Power Cut July 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fortune Kasturi, Nikhil Homes Phase-III, Kunjan Nagar & More; Check Full List
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Bhopal Power Cut July 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fortune Kasturi, Nikhil Homes Phase-III, Kunjan Nagar & More; Check Full List

Scheduled power cuts will affect several localities on July 9 due to DTR pole erection, maintenance, tree cutting and feeder crossing work. Supply will remain disrupted between 6 am and 3 pm in areas including Fortune Kasturi, Nikhil Homes Phase-III, Kunjan Nagar, Deepak Warehouse, Bheropur and nearby localities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut July 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fortune Kasturi, Nikhil Homes Phase-III, Kunjan Nagar & More; Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut July 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fortune Kasturi, Nikhil Homes Phase-III, Kunjan Nagar & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Thursday, July 9, 2026, due to DTR pole erection, maintenance, tree cutting and line maintenance work. Residents are advised to plan their activities in advance.

Area: HL Passey Engineering, S.K. Industries, Champion Engineering Phase-II, Kamini Agrawal, Perfect Paper Product, SRD Steel Pvt. Ltd., Ocean Motors Pvt. Ltd., CI Automotors Pvt. Ltd. and nearby areas.
Time: 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM
Reason: DTR pole erection work.

Area: Fortune Kasturi, Nikhil Homes Phase-III, Kunjan Nagar, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, Jyoti Nagar, Krishna Enclave, Rosewood Enclave, Sagar Eden Garden, Parsh Villa and nearby areas.
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Maintenance and tree-cutting work.

Area: Deepak Warehouse, Shubham Warehouse, HT Connection Akriti Aqua City, Ambika Ghar Nirman Samiti, MG Hector Showroom, Bheropur, Scada Showroom and nearby areas.
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work.

Area: Agricultural area.
Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Reason: 11KV Sahara-01 feeder crossing work (safety purposes).

Residents in the affected localities are advised to complete essential work in advance and make necessary arrangements during the scheduled power outage. Electricity supply is expected to resume once the maintenance work is completed.

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