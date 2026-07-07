Bhopal Power Cut July 8: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pushpa Nagar, LIG Quarters, Tulsi Nagar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, as the electricity department carries out pole shifting, maintenance and covered conductor work.

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly, as power supply will remain affected for a few hours in different localities.

Area: Rani Aman Bai Colony, Tulsi Nagar, Soniya Colony, Naveen Nagar, Footi Bawdi and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Pole shifting work.

Area: Pushpa Nagar, LIG Quarters, Kabristan, 80 Feet Road, Rest House, MPEB Office, Garam Gaddha Road, Nagar Nigam Office, Kammu Ka Bagh, Mahamai Ka Bagh, Petrol Pump area and nearby localities.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Pole shifting work.

Area: Shubh Business Zone area.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Covered conductor work.

Area: Housing Board Extension, LIG, MIG and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Covered conductor work.

Area: Ahmadpur, Bagsewaniya Thana, Surendra Garden, Adarsh Nagar, Shel Parisar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Fortune Delight, Nirupam Phase-1, Barfani Dham and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Maintenance and tree-cutting work.

Area: Prem Motors, IPS School, Sheetal Heights, Sai Park Nagar, Nirmal Estate, Excel Estate, Fortune Soumya Heritage, Jharneshwar, Madhuban Vihar, 11 Mile, Deep Mohini, Dream Land Colony and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Line maintenance work.

Area: Uni Home Colony, Kankariya, Inayatpur, Kidzee School, Semri, Imaliya, Dehri Kala, Suraiya Nagar, Amrawat and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Line maintenance work.

Area: Ansul Vihar and Vandana Homes.

Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Line maintenance work.

Residents living in the affected areas are advised to complete important work in advance and keep necessary arrangements in place during the scheduled power outage.

The electricity supply is expected to be restored after the maintenance work is completed.