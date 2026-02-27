Bhopal Power Cut February 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Manisha Hospital, Indrapuri & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on February 28, 2026, due to maintenance and metro-related work. People are advised to plan their work accordingly.

Area: H L Passey Engineering, Star Global Automotive Pvt. Ltd., R M J Motors BPL, Surjeet Automobile BPL, M.G.M. Industries, Gupta Engineering Govindpura, Mahendra Kumar Agrawal, Champion Engineering Pt-II BPL, Kamini Agrawal, Perfact Paper Product BPL, SRD Steel Pvt. Ltd.

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Work: Conductor stringing work under SSTD.

Area: Chaman Plaza, Indrapuri B-Sector, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Canara Bank, City Heart Hospital, Apsara Complex-III, Anant Shri Hospital, CPRI Colony, D.K. Tower, Girnar Complex, Bank of Baroda, Chhatrasal Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Work: Pole and conductor replacement under SSTD scheme.

Area: Police Housing, Forensic Lab, Police Radio New Quarter (GRP), Naya Gaon, Nav Grah Mandir, Gautam Nagar, Akriti Garden, Comfort Plaza, Gomti Colony, D K Surbhi, Manisha Hospital

Time: 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Work: Metro construction work.

Area: Police Wireless, Crime Branch, Sahayadri, CSD Colony, 25 Battalion, 48 Quarter, Police Radio Colony, 96 Line, 66 Line, 64 Line, New Police Quarter, Matsya Mahasangh, Prempura, Sayaji Hotel, Van Vihar

Time: 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Work: Metro construction work.

Area: Revera Town, Suruchi Nagar, Nivesh Nagar

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Work: Line maintenance work.

Area: Happy Homes, Patrakar Bhawan, MLA Rest House, Harrison House, IDBI Bank (Opp. AIR), Malviya Complex, Dr Nahar Line, Sajawat Jewellers, Central Market, Mochi Showroom, DP Jewellers, Plot No. 4 Malviya Nagar, Nirupam Tower, 82 Malviya Nagar

Time: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Work: SSTD (covered conductor) work.

Area: Tin Shed, Ram Mandir, Kamla Nehru School, Apex Bank, Venus Scan, ICH, New Market

Time: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Work: SSTD (covered conductor) work.

Area: MP Agro, Putlighar, Fakhruddin Masjid Area, Indra Nagar, New Rajeev Nagar, Vasundhara Colony, Teela Jamalpura, P&T Colony, Housing Board Teela

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Work: SSTD DTR augmentation work.

Area: Harijan Colony Indra Nagar, Behta Gaon, Sadhu Vasvani College, H-Ward, Community Hall, G-Ward, F-Ward MPEB Campus, Arogya Kendra

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Work: SSTD DTR augmentation work.

Area: Fortune Kasturi, Sagar Height, Deepak Society, Akshat Homes, Sangrilla, Century DLX, Nikhil Bungalow Nirupam Royal, Nirupam Royal Palm, Bundelkhand, Shehatra Bahu Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Work: SSTD construction work.

Area: Coralwood

Time: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Work: SSTD construction work.

Power supply will be restored after the work is completed. Residents are requested to cooperate.