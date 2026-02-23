 Bhopal Power Cut February 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In MLA Quarters, Jawahar Chowk & More; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut February 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In MLA Quarters, Jawahar Chowk & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut February 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In MLA Quarters, Jawahar Chowk & More; Check Full List

Planned power cuts will affect several areas of Bhopal on February 24 due to maintenance and upgrade work. Electricity will remain off in industrial, residential, and government areas between 10 am and 4 pm at different times. Officials said the shutdown is needed to improve power supply and safety.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal will face planned power cuts on Monday, February 24, 2026, due to scheduled maintenance and upgrade work by the electricity department. The outages will take place in different areas at different times during the day.

Officials said the power cuts are necessary to improve the power supply system and ensure safer and better service in the future.

Below is the detailed power cut schedule for the day:

Area:
Sunmark Govindpura, Vikram Engineers Bhopal, Shrao Engineering Works Part-1, Farmer Engineers Bhopal, Alco Electro Strips, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises Bhopal, Akshay Industries Govindpura, G.R. Moulding Bhopal, Rashee Control Equipment Pvt Ltd, Sainath Enterprises Bhopal
Time:
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason:
Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

FPJ Shorts
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Udaipur Wedding: Soon-To-Be Married Couple Kick Off Wedding Festivities With Lavish Dinner With Favourite Dishes On Menu
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Udaipur Wedding: Soon-To-Be Married Couple Kick Off Wedding Festivities With Lavish Dinner With Favourite Dishes On Menu
WI Vs ZIM: West Indies Smash Highest Total Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Score 254 Runs Against Zimbabwe In Super 8 Clash
WI Vs ZIM: West Indies Smash Highest Total Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Score 254 Runs Against Zimbabwe In Super 8 Clash
'Best CM Maharashtra Never Had': Assembly Erupts In Bipartisan Emotion As Leaders Pay Tribute To Ajit Pawar
'Best CM Maharashtra Never Had': Assembly Erupts In Bipartisan Emotion As Leaders Pay Tribute To Ajit Pawar
Chef Raymond Of Hakkasan Mumbai Explains Prosperity Foods for Chinese New Year; Fish Symbolises Abundance, Tossed Vegetables Invite Wealth
Chef Raymond Of Hakkasan Mumbai Explains Prosperity Foods for Chinese New Year; Fish Symbolises Abundance, Tossed Vegetables Invite Wealth

Area:
Bardia Foods Bhopal, Dhruv Pesticides Govindpura, Mechanical Construction Bhopal, G.K. Industries Bhopal, Manjeet Tech & Fab, Inder Engineering Unit-II (Tool Hydro Works), Inder Engineering Industries Bhopal, Airtech Industries Govindpura, Metal Junction Corporation Bhopal, Hi-Tech Engineering Govindpura, Tesla Technocrats, Sector-15D, Industrial Area Govindpura
Time:
11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Reason:
Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area:
MLA Rest House, Malviya Nagar IDBI Bank area, MLA Quarters and nearby localities
Time:
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason:
CSD (HOD dismantling) work

Area:
MP MLA Quarters, Jawahar Chowk, North TT Nagar, Gangotri Bhawan, Priyadarshini Colony, Dussehra Maidan area
Time:
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Reason:
Line maintenance work

Read Also
MP News: Traffic Diverted On NH-45 After Portion Of Railway Overbridge Collapses In Jabalpur
article-image

Area:
Bairagarh Chichali, Meenakhedi, Satghadi, Amrai, Gehukheda and nearby areas
Time:
11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Reason:
DTR augmentation from 25 kVA to 63 kVA (partial AB switch open/close work)

Read Also
MP News: 'Hum Poori Takat Se Ladhenge...' LoP Singhar Announces Rahul Gandhi's Bhopal Visit On Feb...
article-image

Area:
Deepdi and nearby areas
Time:
11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason:
DTR augmentation from 25 kVA to 63 kVA (partial AB switch open/close work)

Officials have advised residents and business owners to plan their work in advance and keep necessary arrangements ready during the outage period. Power supply will be restored after the scheduled work is completed. In case of any changes due to technical reasons, the public will be informed accordingly.

Follow us on