Bhopal Power Cut February 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In MLA Quarters, Jawahar Chowk & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal will face planned power cuts on Monday, February 24, 2026, due to scheduled maintenance and upgrade work by the electricity department. The outages will take place in different areas at different times during the day.

Officials said the power cuts are necessary to improve the power supply system and ensure safer and better service in the future.

Below is the detailed power cut schedule for the day:

Area:

Sunmark Govindpura, Vikram Engineers Bhopal, Shrao Engineering Works Part-1, Farmer Engineers Bhopal, Alco Electro Strips, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises Bhopal, Akshay Industries Govindpura, G.R. Moulding Bhopal, Rashee Control Equipment Pvt Ltd, Sainath Enterprises Bhopal

Time:

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason:

Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area:

Bardia Foods Bhopal, Dhruv Pesticides Govindpura, Mechanical Construction Bhopal, G.K. Industries Bhopal, Manjeet Tech & Fab, Inder Engineering Unit-II (Tool Hydro Works), Inder Engineering Industries Bhopal, Airtech Industries Govindpura, Metal Junction Corporation Bhopal, Hi-Tech Engineering Govindpura, Tesla Technocrats, Sector-15D, Industrial Area Govindpura

Time:

11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Reason:

Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area:

MLA Rest House, Malviya Nagar IDBI Bank area, MLA Quarters and nearby localities

Time:

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason:

CSD (HOD dismantling) work

Area:

MP MLA Quarters, Jawahar Chowk, North TT Nagar, Gangotri Bhawan, Priyadarshini Colony, Dussehra Maidan area

Time:

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Reason:

Line maintenance work

Area:

Bairagarh Chichali, Meenakhedi, Satghadi, Amrai, Gehukheda and nearby areas

Time:

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Reason:

DTR augmentation from 25 kVA to 63 kVA (partial AB switch open/close work)

Area:

Deepdi and nearby areas

Time:

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason:

DTR augmentation from 25 kVA to 63 kVA (partial AB switch open/close work)

Officials have advised residents and business owners to plan their work in advance and keep necessary arrangements ready during the outage period. Power supply will be restored after the scheduled work is completed. In case of any changes due to technical reasons, the public will be informed accordingly.