Bhopal Power Cut February 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Meteorological Colony, Sanjay Complex & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 21, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.

Check out the timings:

Colonies/Areas: Bend Joint Govindpura, Precision Engineering Company (Govindpura), Emjay Industries, Mahalaxmi Vidyut Udyog (Bhopal), B.K. Industries (Bhopal), V.K. Enterprises (Bhopal), UltraTech Cement Ltd. (Bhopal), Prachi Sales (Bhopal), R.S. Enterprises (Bhopal), Harsh Polymer (Bhopal)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Work: Pole replacement and covered conductor stringing work under the SSTD scheme.

Colonies/Areas: Akansha Sales Promoters (Bhopal), Akansha Sales Promoters, Sector-H, and Manjeet Fabricators, 35-A, Sector-H, Industrial Area, Govindpura, Bhopal

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Work: Pole replacement and covered conductor stringing work under the SSTD scheme.

Colonies/Areas: Holy Faith International (Govindpura, Bhopal), Abhishek Industries (Bhopal), and Transcore Technologies

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Work: Pole replacement and covered conductor stringing work under the SSTD scheme.

Colonies/Areas: AG Colony, P&T Colony, 228 Quarters, Sanjay Complex, Karamchari Bhawan, Bajrang Shadi Hall, Agrasen Bhawan, 54 Block (Platinum Plaza), Mata Mandir Chouraha, CI Homes, 28-A Blocks, Harshwardhan Nagar, Gurjar Bhawan

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Work: Metro construction work.

Colonies/Areas: Meteorological Colony, Nirala Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Vanika (IIFM), Ekta Market, Akashwani, Akriti Garden

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Work: Metro construction work.