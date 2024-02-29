 Bhopal Power Cut Feb 29: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Ratanpur, Narela & More; Check Full List
For any issues regarding the power cut schedule, residents can contact their local electricity authority for assistance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced a power outage plan for February 29. Power supply will remain disrupted in several areas of the city, for 2 to 5 hours.

Ghode wali Major and nearby area. from 11 Am to 06 Pm

Dada Avenue and nearby area: from 3 Pm to 5 Pm

Narela Hanumant, Hinotiya Aalam, Ratanpur and nearest area: from 10:00 Am to 04 Pm

Nirmala Devi Gate, Aamar Vihar, Vineet Kunj A sector, Custom Colony and nearby area: from 12 Noon to 05:00 Pm

The power cuts are scheduled due to maintenance work and upgrades to ensure the smooth functioning of the power network in the respective areas. Residents should make necessary arrangements to cope with the temporary disruption.

