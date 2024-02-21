 Bhopal: Power Cut Between 10 To 4pm In Kolar, 1 To 4pm In MP Nagar; Check Full Schedule
Bhopal: Power Cut Between 10 To 4pm In Kolar, 1 To 4pm In MP Nagar; Check Full Schedule

The scheduled shutdown aims to replace aging transformers with new ones.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in 13 localities of the city will face power interruptions lasting from 3 to 6 hours as the Central Region Power Distribution Company has released a schedule for maintenance work. The scheduled shutdown aims to replace aging transformers with new ones.

The power supply will be cut from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM in areas including Navin Nagar, Ekatapuri, Durga Mandir, Barkheda Pathani, Amarai Complex, and surrounding regions.

Another outage is scheduled from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM affecting localities like Firdaus Nagar, Gautam Nagar, and nearby areas.

From 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, there will be no electricity supply in areas surrounding Kolar Dam and Danish Hills, excluding the specified hours.

The maintenance efforts involve the replacement of outdated transformers, ensuring a more reliable power infrastructure for the affected regions.

