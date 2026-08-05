Bhopal Power Cut August 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Krishna Heights, Pallavi Nagar, RK Parisar Colony & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut August 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Krishna Heights, Pallavi Nagar, RK Parisar Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 60 areas of Bhopal will witness power cuts of 3 to 6 hours on Thursday as the electricity company will carry out maintenance work. The power supply will remain affected during the scheduled maintenance hours.

Residents have been advised to complete essential electricity-related work in advance to avoid inconvenience. Major areas affected include Bawadiya Kalan, Nayapura, Vineet Kunj, Rajharsh Colony, Rajdhani Parisar, Bairagarh Road, Barela village and Banjari, among others.

Areas To Face Power Cuts

Areas: Signature 360, Pavitra Parisar, Krishna Heights, Kasturi Royal, Indraprastha Heights, Signature City, Atlantis Colony, Shiv Kasturi Vatika, Tribhuvan Vihar, Ramayan Colony, Heaven’s Line Colony, Shankaracharya Saffron Nikunj Heights and nearby areas.

Time: 5:30 am to 6:30 am

Areas: DK Devasthali Phase-1 and Phase-2, Pallavi Nagar, Opel Residency, Surendra Residency, Bawadiya Kalan, Varun Society and nearby areas.

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Areas: Om Nagar, Sawan Nagar, Halalpur Bus Stand, Bairagarh Road, Lalghati, Barela village and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Areas: Vineet Kunj A Sector, CI Heights, Sai Steel, Aaina Bungalow, Rajharsh Colony, Banjari and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Areas: RK Parisar Colony, Varun Nagar, Swagat Bungalow, Palasi, Alexar Green, Nish Space Colony, Raj Nagar, Prince Paradise, Sanjeev Nagar, Police Housing Society, Nayapura, Newari and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Area: Diamond City, Kasturi Courtyard, Rajdhani Parisar, E-4 and E-5 sectors, Bitthan Market, Girish Kunj, Apex Bank Guest House, 10 Number Market and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Regal Homes, Bengali Colony, Purvanchal Phase-2, Shivlok Phase-2 and Phase-6, New Shriram Parisar and nearby areas.

Time: 11 am to 2 pm