Bhopal: Post Outcome, Discussions Over CM Begin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speculations about the names for the post of Chief Minister have begun after the results were out on Sunday, because the BJP did not declare any name for the top job.

So the party’s central leadership will decide who they are going to hand over the command of the state.

After the party’s decision, new leader of the House will be elected. The name of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is on top of the list of candidates vying for the coveted post, because it is Chouhan under whose leadership the party fought the election.

That the impact of the Ladli Behna Yojna on the election outcome was apparent is undeniable. So Chouhan may get another chance to become the chief minister.

Apart from Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, party’s state president VD Sharma and BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya are in the race for the post.

Discussions over the issue are going on in Delhi. Prahlad Patel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Monday.

VD Sharma also left for the national capital, besides other leaders have become active.

Chouhan met throughout the day the ministers and legislators who won the election.

According to sources, the party’s central leadership will take a decision on the new leaders for Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Afterwards, they will decide a name for the post of CM in Madhya Pradesh.

The new Vidhan Sabha has to be formed by January 6, so the BJP leadership has enough time to take a decision over the issue.