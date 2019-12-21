Bhopal: Poor performance drives class 9 student to end life

BHOPAL: Ashamed of facing her parents for failing in three subjects, a 15-year-old girl hang herself to death from a noose she made suing her mother’s duppata at her home in Doorsanchar colony, Shahapura on Friday. The girl, Prateeksha Singh, class 9 student of Mount Carmel School took the extreme step a day ahead her parents were to attend Parents Teachers Meet on Saturday. The girl had not disclosed to her parents about her failing in three subjects and feared that they would come to know of it in the PTM, said ASI Rajendra Mishra.

The girl’s father works with a private firm and her mother is a school teacher.

According to police, the girl’s mother returned from school around 11 am on Friday and found house locked. She through a window spotted her daughter hanging from ceiling fan. The woman alerted her neighbours who then broke open the door to enter the house.

The minor made a noose using her mother’s dupatta and hanged herself to death. The girl’s younger brother Amogh had gone to school, while her father Shailendra Singh was also not at home when the girl took the extreme step.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The body was then sent for postmortem and a case was registered with the Shahpura police.