Bhopal: Poll Parties Begin Giving Final Touches To Poll Strategy

Congress poses no challenge to the BJP this time, every effort will be made to win the Chhindwara seat, particularly through micromanagement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the declaration of Lok Sabha polls, BJP and Congress are giving final touches to their election strategy. The BJP is well ahead in preparations, while the Congress, which appears to be lagging behind the BJP, is making efforts to catch up so it can put up a strong fight against the saffron party.

A day after the announcement of poll dates, the BJP top leaders visited various places in the state on Sunday and held discussions with party workers to finalize the election strategy.

Achievements of the Modi government and Ram temple are key issues to drum up support from voters, said BJP State President VD Sharma while talking to Free Press. The party's public rallies will start shortly. Congress poses no challenge to the BJP this time, every effort will be made to win the Chhindwara seat, particularly through micromanagement.

A Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, "We have nothing to lose in this Lok Sabha election, whatever seats we win will be considered a dividend. There are three to four seats where the party will give a good fight, including Chhindwara and Sidhi He conceded that Congress is lagging behind in preparations compared to the BJP. "The BJP is in power and has all the resources, while we are starting from the lowest point," he added. In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 28 out of 29 seats, while the Congress managed to win the Chhindwara seat."    

