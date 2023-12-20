Bhopal: Politics Heats Up Over Replacement Of Nehru’s Picture With Ambedkar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has taken umbrage over the removal of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru’s portrait from the Assembly and getting it replaced with Dr BR Ambedkar on Tuesday. He said to media that after Ambedkar, they (BJP leaders) would put the photo of Nathuram Godse.

He added that BJP leaders want to kill the Nehru ideology. BJP was quick to fire a salvo on Congress over its reservation. Former minister Inder Singh Parmar said Congress doesn’t respect Dr Ambedkar. With this, politics has come to boil over the portrait issue. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma wanted to know from Congress whether Congress has faith in Dr Ambedkar or not.

Whether Congress sees Godse in the picture of Ambedkar?

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh said Protem Speaker will be requested that whether it is Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru or Ambedkar, no one should get insulted. Congress MLA Omkar Singh Markam speaking on the issue said that it’s a well-planned conspiracy of BJP to create conflict. He, however, said that whether it is a photo of Nehru or Ambedkar, they should be installed inside the assembly.

Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya said Congress will decide the issue in the next meeting of party MLAs. BJP MLAs Govind Singh Rajput, Krishna Gaur, and Bhagwan Das Sabnani have welcomed the move to install Ambedkar’s portrait inside the assembly.

It was not my decision: Protem Speaker

Protem Speaker Gopal Bhargava said to Free Press that it was during the last assembly session that the portrait of Pandit Nehru was removed as it got defaced due to moisture. When asked to react to the protest by Congress over removal of the portrait, Bhargava said it was not his decision to replace the photo, hence he was not in any position to say anything. The matter will be forwarded to the assembly committee.

He, however, said that if it’s a matter of PM then there are many PMs including the present PM Narendra Modi whose photo should be installed. In box Behind the Speaker’s chair, two portraits are fixed on either side of the wall. First is of that of Mahatma Gandhi and second is of Dr Ambedkar. Earlier in place of Ambedkar, there was a photo of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.