Bhopal: Politicos tried to damage our culture, says Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath attacked politicians sitting at the top and claimed that they had tried to harm the culture of our country. He was speaking at the Bharat Jodo campaign, held at Gandhi Bhawan, here on Wednesday. He said, ‘Even a few years ago, we did not talk about uniting India, because in the history of India, there was no feeling of hatred and selfishness among people. There was a feeling of love, brotherhood, harmony’.

National council member of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, Yogendra Yadav said that the Constitution, culture, civilisation of our country is being destroyed. That is why social organisations have decided that they will settle their disputes later and save the citadel set on fire by unscrupulous and selfish politicians by initiating proper action against them. ‘Today, a voice is echoing in the country in the form of a slogan which says we have to open a shop of love in the market of hatred’, he said. After Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Bharat Jodo campaign began on February 6 and after that the Karnataka elections happened. From there our mass organisations ousted the BJP, he claimed.