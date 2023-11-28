Bhopal: Political Vigilance Heats Up Outside EVM Strong Room

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Icy weather has forced the residents of Bhopal to remain indoors and enjoy the warmth of quilts and blankets. But it has failed to deter the workers of the BJP and the Congress from coming out and staying in tents at night outside the strong room where EVMs have been kept – to see nothing goes wrong before the final results are out.

Manoj Shukla, Congress candidate from Narela said, “I conduct daily inspections at the strong room, and party workers are assigned monitoring duties. Ward-wise responsibilities have been delegated among party members. The team is working tirelessly, with a rotational schedule ensuring that a few workers stay overnight near the strong room to vigilantly watch for any potential mischief.”

Similarly, Naresh Gyanchandani, Congress candidate from Hujur said, “Passes have been issued for three workers responsible for inspecting the area near the strong room during each 8-hour shift. I visit the strong room daily. Additionally, we have made requests to allow access near the treasury to ensure scrutiny and prevent any unauthorized activities within its closed chamber.”

Additionally, Alok Sharma, BJP candidate from Bhopal Uttar, said that he has full faith in the working of EC, Shukla said, “Chunav sanchalak has assigned the duties of overseeing the strong room. I don’t visit the strong room daily, once in two days I visit there. I have confidence in the Election Commission, and I believe that all measures are in place to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.” In contrast, BJP candidate from Bhopal Madhya, Dhruv Narayan Singh said that he has never visited the strong room.

He said, “My party's workers are stationed near the strong room, with senior members assigned specific duties. While I haven't personally visited the location, I maintain regular communication with my workers to stay updated on the situation.”