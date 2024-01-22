Bhopal: Police Station Boundaries To Be Redefined

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All police station boundaries in the city are set to be redefined and the process for the same has begun, senior police officials said on Sunday. The officials said that all the four zones of the city will undergo a change and certain police stations will be shifted from one zone to another. Bhopal commissioner of police (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the recommendations for redefining the police station boundaries are being sought from the general public and the public representatives too. He said that in current times, sometimes the people residing in one zone of the city have to travel long distances to meet the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of their area, which becomes a herculean task for them.

Mishra added that efforts are underway to shift the Chunabhatti and Kolar road areas from zone-4 to another zone as the offices of zone-4 DCPs and additional DCPs are in Gandhi Nagar. Adding to the statements, he said that the police will send a report of the redefined police stations to the district collector by January 31. After the home department issues a notification following the approval of the redefined police station, the initiative will come into effect. Notably, the last time when the police station boundaries of Bhopal were redefined was in 2014.