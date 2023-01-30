Bhopal police now can boast of its own cyber forensic lab

Cyber crime police station , Bhopal |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Cyber crime wing is now armed with a forensic laboratory to clamp down on cyber crimes and bring the online crooks to book. The cyber forensic laboratory, which was inaugurated at the district cyber crime office on Friday, has been set up at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

Senior cyber crime officials maintained that a cyber forensic laboratory in the city was the need of the hour, as Bhopalites lost Rs 17.4 crore to online fraudsters in 2022, with a minimal arrest rate throughout the year. The district cyber crime officials will no longer have to depend on state cyber crime officials or Police headquarter (PHQ). There used to be prolonged delays in the investigation of cases, which pushed the case tally to a new high every time, they said.

They added that the newly-inaugurated hi-tech cyber forensic lab is equipped with a high-end forensic workstation, data retrieval software, a portable forensic lab, an IP CDR analysis tool, and a couple of other gadgets, which will play a pivotal role in identifying any cyber crime and check it.

Shedding light on the exclusive features of the laboratory, officials said that meticulous and detailed analysis of data is feasible at the laboratory. Data recovery from electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, etc has been made a simple task with the help of advanced equipment provided at the laboratory, which used to be an arduous task earlier, consuming a week or more for recovering the needful.

Adding to the statements, officials said that some categories of cyber crimes, which include sextortion, online blackmailing, sending obscene messages online, or uploading obscene/morphed images of someone online will witness a sharp decline, as the hi-tech gadgets will trace the origin of the said activity quite efficiently.

Deleted data can be recovered too: DCP (Crime)

Deputy Commissioner of police (Crime Branch), Amit Kumar said that with the help of modern gadgets at the laboratory, data that has even been deleted from electronic devices will be recovered easily; this will prove fruitful in producing evidence against the cyber fraudsters in court.