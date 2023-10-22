Bhopal Police Not Active To Curb Crimes Prevailing At Educational Institutes

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Since the Bhopal police department have diverted all attentions to ensure free and fair elections by maintaining law and order, the incidents of ragging, physical and sexual abuse are on the rise in the educational institutes. Despite their best efforts, they could not do much to put a curb on serious issues like ragging and sexual abuse, the cases of such are being reported sometime from educational institutes. The only excuse they offer is election duty.

It has been just a month ago when seven students at UIT RGPV college of Bhopal were suspended for ragging junior students. And the officials of the Barkatullah University had to suspend 12 senior students for this. Despite being informed, the police, many alleged, didn’t do anything to stop such menace.

Surprisingly, the police are not bothered to crack down on such activities. Many feel those untoward incidents could have been curbed if the police take some strict measures. Ragging is a cognizable offence (offence for which the police can arrest the offender without warrant). This heinous practice has caused deaths and suicides of students.

But the police conduct routine drives at the educational institutes and spread awareness (regarding good touch, bad touch, traffic norms and cyber frauds). When senior police officials of Bhopal were asked about the issue, they just avoided, saying it’s the responsibility of the anti-ragging cells, set up by colleges and schools.

Till date, no separate cell or helpdesk number to report such crimes prevailing on educational institutions have been set up by the Bhopal police.

Addressing the situation, the officials at Barkatullah University of Bhopal said they have decided to segregate the hostels of juniors and seniors. It may be mentioned in this context that a first-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata lost his life recently following intense ragging and sexual harassment. It was reported he was abused by some 20 senior students.

‘Destructive minds indulge in abusive ragging’

Barkatullah university vice-chancellor Sunil Jain said students indulging in abusive ragging are destructive in nature, and strict action should be taken against them. The police must visit to educational institutes to put a curb on such heinous act.

