Bhopal Police Nabs Man Fleeing From RNKP Railway Station On Charges Of Selling Woman For ₹3 Lakh In Rajasthan

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man carrying bounty of Rs 10,000 has been arrested from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station on Tuesday on charges of human trafficking. He was accused of selling a woman for Rs 3 lakhs in Rajasthan.

The police are currently investigating the matter. Earlier, the police have arrested five accused including three women.

According to information, accused Mukesh Bhalerao, was preparing to run away from the state capital Bhopal. The police, acting on a tip off, reached city's Rani Kamlapati railway station and arrested him.

Notably, he was arrested for allegedly selling a woman for ₹3 Lakhs in Rajsamand, Rajasthan. The police have announced a reward of ₹10,000 for his capture.

The police sent the accused's mobile for investigation and the Call Detail Records (CDR) are being scanned. The police suspects that he might have contacts with the human trafficking racket being run at a larger scale.

The incident highlighted the issue of human trafficking in the state. The police requested the citizens to come forward and provide information regarding the matter, if they have any so that the victims can get justice.