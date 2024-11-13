 Bhopal Police Nabs Man Fleeing From RNKP Railway Station On Charges Of Selling Woman For ₹3 Lakh In Rajasthan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Police Nabs Man Fleeing From RNKP Railway Station On Charges Of Selling Woman For ₹3 Lakh In Rajasthan

Bhopal Police Nabs Man Fleeing From RNKP Railway Station On Charges Of Selling Woman For ₹3 Lakh In Rajasthan

Earlier, the police have arrested five accused including three women.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man carrying bounty of Rs 10,000 has been arrested from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station on Tuesday on charges of human trafficking. He was accused of selling a woman for Rs 3 lakhs in Rajasthan.

The police are currently investigating the matter. Earlier, the police have arrested five accused including three women.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Voter Turnout Of 67.01 % In Vijaypur, 65.08% In Budhni;...
article-image

According to information, accused Mukesh Bhalerao, was preparing to run away from the state capital Bhopal. The police, acting on a tip off, reached city's Rani Kamlapati railway station and arrested him.

Notably, he was arrested for allegedly selling a woman for ₹3 Lakhs in Rajsamand, Rajasthan. The police have announced a reward of ₹10,000 for his capture.

FPJ Shorts
Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted: Rare Snakes, Reptiles, Caged Orangutan Rescued From Dombivli House; VIDEO
Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted: Rare Snakes, Reptiles, Caged Orangutan Rescued From Dombivli House; VIDEO
Elon Musk's Starlink 'A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing', Says Thinktank
Elon Musk's Starlink 'A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing', Says Thinktank
Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To Enhance Student Exchange Programs
Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To Enhance Student Exchange Programs
'Love You In Ways That Will Go Reported': Sriti Jha Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Costar & Bestfriend Arjit Taneja (Video)
'Love You In Ways That Will Go Reported': Sriti Jha Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Costar & Bestfriend Arjit Taneja (Video)

The police sent the accused's mobile for investigation and the Call Detail Records (CDR) are being scanned. The police suspects that he might have contacts with the human trafficking racket being run at a larger scale.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: 7 Doctors Injured At MY Hospital After Patient's Kin Call Armed Goons Over...
article-image

The five accused, including three women, have already been arrested in the case. Further details are awaited.

The incident highlighted the issue of human trafficking in the state. The police requested the citizens to come forward and provide information regarding the matter, if they have any so that the victims can get justice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Burglary At Historic Yamraj Shrine In Jabalpur; Thieves Caught On CCTV Looting Temple Opposite...

Burglary At Historic Yamraj Shrine In Jabalpur; Thieves Caught On CCTV Looting Temple Opposite...

Bhopal Police Nabs Man Fleeing From RNKP Railway Station On Charges Of Selling Woman For ₹3 Lakh...

Bhopal Police Nabs Man Fleeing From RNKP Railway Station On Charges Of Selling Woman For ₹3 Lakh...

65-Year-Old Woman Kills Violent Wolf With A Shovel In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1...

65-Year-Old Woman Kills Violent Wolf With A Shovel In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1...

Bhopal: Woman Nabbed For Luring BHEL Official Into Honeytrap; Obscene Videos Recovered From Her...

Bhopal: Woman Nabbed For Luring BHEL Official Into Honeytrap; Obscene Videos Recovered From Her...

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Voter Turnout Of 67.01 % In Vijaypur, 65.08% In Budhni;...

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Voter Turnout Of 67.01 % In Vijaypur, 65.08% In Budhni;...