 Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP Workers For 'Sparking Violence, Abusing Women'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP Workers For 'Sparking Violence, Abusing Women'

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP Workers For 'Sparking Violence, Abusing Women'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cast his vote in Jait village of the Budhni constituency. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel, along with his wife, voted at booth number 9 in Baktara.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
MP By-Election 2024 Updates: 36 % Voter Turnout Recorded In Budhni, 38.26 % In Vijaypur By 11 AM | FP Photo

Updated at 12:30pm

Congress state chief Jitu Patwari has accused BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat of encouraging violence in poll-bound Vijaypur assembly on polling day. He has requested the Election Commission of India to ensure free voting.

 Taking to X, he wrote, “First Rawat’s goons opened fire last night, Congress workers were jailed and now they are hurling abuses at women.”  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Voting is underway for by-elections 2024 in two assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh - Vijaypur and Budhni. Budhni recorded a 36% voter turnout, whereas 38.26% voters cast their votes in Vijapur by 11 am.

FPJ Shorts
Chennai: Upset With Lapses In Cancer-Stricken Mother's Treatment, Man Stabs Govt Hospital Doctor; Victim Critical
Chennai: Upset With Lapses In Cancer-Stricken Mother's Treatment, Man Stabs Govt Hospital Doctor; Victim Critical
Karnataka Bypolls: 26.33 Pc Voting Recorded By 11 AM Across 3 Assembly Seats
Karnataka Bypolls: 26.33 Pc Voting Recorded By 11 AM Across 3 Assembly Seats
Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces
Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces
Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival Of Remembrance
Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival Of Remembrance

Budhni: Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts vote from Budhni 

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cast his vote in Jait village of the Budhni constituency. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel, along with his wife, voted at booth number 9 in Baktara. 

Vijaypur: Congress candidate Rawat casts vote from Sunvai polling booth

Additionally, BJP candidate from the Vijaypur seat, Ramniwas Rawat, cast his vote at the Sunvai polling booth, accompanied by his security due to his position as a minister. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra cast his vote in Silpuri and claimed victory after voting.

By 9 am, Budhni had recorded a voter turnout of 16.90%, which increased to 36% by 11 a.m.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP Workers For 'Sparking Violence,...

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP Workers For 'Sparking Violence,...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Man Murders Father To Avenge Childhood Beating In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Man Murders Father To Avenge Childhood Beating In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh Tourism: Rickshaw And Dhaba Wallahs, Porters, Guides Become New Ambassadors

Madhya Pradesh Tourism: Rickshaw And Dhaba Wallahs, Porters, Guides Become New Ambassadors

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024: Vijaypur Records 17.86 Percent Turnout, Budhni 16.9% Till 9 Am

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024: Vijaypur Records 17.86 Percent Turnout, Budhni 16.9% Till 9 Am

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges Residents Of Madhya Pradesh...

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges Residents Of Madhya Pradesh...