Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP Workers For 'Sparking Violence, Abusing Women'

MP By-Election 2024 Updates: 36 % Voter Turnout Recorded In Budhni, 38.26 % In Vijaypur By 11 AM

Updated at 12:30pm

Congress state chief Jitu Patwari has accused BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat of encouraging violence in poll-bound Vijaypur assembly on polling day. He has requested the Election Commission of India to ensure free voting.

Taking to X, he wrote, “First Rawat’s goons opened fire last night, Congress workers were jailed and now they are hurling abuses at women.”

मध्य प्रदेश में लोकतंत्र आज अपनी आखिरी सांसें ले रहा है। विजयपुर विधानसभा उपचुनाव में रामनिवास रावत के गुंडों द्वारा हमारी बहन-बेटियों को गाली-गलौज कर डराया जा रहा है और उन्हें वोट देने से रोका जा रहा है। शासन, प्रशासन और बीजेपी का सिंडिकेट सारी मर्यादाओं को तोड़ते हुए विजयपुर… pic.twitter.com/Y1QqX2gcCS — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 13, 2024

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Voting is underway for by-elections 2024 in two assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh - Vijaypur and Budhni. Budhni recorded a 36% voter turnout, whereas 38.26% voters cast their votes in Vijapur by 11 am.

Budhni: Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts vote from Budhni

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cast his vote in Jait village of the Budhni constituency. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel, along with his wife, voted at booth number 9 in Baktara.

Vijaypur: Congress candidate Rawat casts vote from Sunvai polling booth

Additionally, BJP candidate from the Vijaypur seat, Ramniwas Rawat, cast his vote at the Sunvai polling booth, accompanied by his security due to his position as a minister. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra cast his vote in Silpuri and claimed victory after voting.

By 9 am, Budhni had recorded a voter turnout of 16.90%, which increased to 36% by 11 a.m.