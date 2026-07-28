Bhopal Police Crack Down On Illegal Mud Rally At Kaliyasot Dam, 10 Vehicles Seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered an FIR and seized 10 vehicles after an illegal mud rally was held in the wetland area of Kaliyasot Dam in Bhopal. The action came after videos of dangerous stunts and reckless driving went viral and environmentalists raised concerns over damage to the protected wetland.

According to police, the rally was held on Sunday, July 27, with more than 50 vehicles, including Thar SUVs and Gypsies, taking part. Hundreds of people had gathered at the site, and around 8 to 10 vehicles reportedly collided during the event. Some participants also suffered minor injuries.

Ratibad Police seized vehicles used in the rally and booked those involved under sections related to rash and negligent driving, endangering human life, polluting natural water bodies, and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police are also tracing the owners of the seized vehicles through their registration numbers.

After the incident came to light, some participants allegedly removed the mud from their vehicles to avoid being identified.

Environmentalists said the rally posed a serious threat to the wetland's ecosystem. They claimed the area is home to crocodiles, gharials, and many aquatic animals, while nearby forests also witness the movement of tigers and leopards. They warned that heavy vehicles, loud noise, and large crowds could disturb wildlife and damage biodiversity.

An Environmentalist said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned mud rallies in wetlands across the country in January 2020 after a petition was filed in 2019. Following the order, the then Bhopal Collector had also cancelled permission for a similar event.

Officials said another petition will now be filed before the NGT over the latest incident.

TT Nagar SDM said a revenue officer has been sent to investigate the matter. She said strict action will be taken against those responsible and that teams will be deployed every Saturday and Sunday to prevent such events in the future.

Experts also claimed that organisers keep details of such rallies secret and coordinate through social media and WhatsApp groups, informing only participants and selected spectators.