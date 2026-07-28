17-Year-Old NEET, JEE Aspirant Hangs Self In Hostel Room On Birthday In Bhopal | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old student allegedly hanged herself to death at a private hostel under the Katara Hills police station limits on her birthday.

The teenager, a native of Alirajpur district, had been living in Bhopal while pursuing Class 12 and preparing for the NEET and JEE entrance examinations.

According to reports, the student returned to the hostel on Monday evening and went to her room. When she did not come out for a long time, fellow hostel residents knocked on the door but received no response. The door was later opened, and she was found hanging inside the room.

Katara Hills police reached the spot after being informed. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene. Police recovered a suicide note from the room, which indicates that she had been suffering from depression.

During the preliminary investigation, police said the student was suspected to have been battling depression. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered for further investigation.

Second Student Suicide In Same Hostel

About 10 months ago, a female student had committed suicide in this very government hostel, run by the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Department and located in Katara Hills. The deceased, Vandana Markam (17), was a resident of Balaghat.

She was a Class 12 student and was preparing for competitive exams at a coaching institute in MP Nagar.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Vandana had returned to the hostel from her home district on October 26, 2025, following Diwali.

According to the hostel warden, she had taken leave from coaching that day, citing a stomach infection. Later, her roommate and other students discovered her body in the room, after which the police were informed.