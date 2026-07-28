Another Civic Blunder: Wall Seals Off Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Public Urinal In Awadhpuri | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another bizarre civic construction by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come to light, with a public urinal at Vidyasagar T-junction in Awadhpuri reportedly rendered unusable after a three-to-four-foot-high wall was built around it, blocking its entrance.

Adding to concerns over engineering standards and coordination in civic works, residents said two public urinals were built at the junction with separate entry points.

However, one of them has remained inaccessible for the past few days after its approach was sealed by the newly erected wall.

Locals claimed they had no information about who ordered the construction or why access to the urinal was blocked, questioning the purpose of spending public money on a facility that cannot be used. The blocked entrance has rendered the urinal completely non-functional.

Similar cases in the past

The incident comes months after Bhopal's controversial 90° railway overbridge in Aishbagh drew widespread criticism for its sharp turn, forcing authorities to revise its design over safety concerns.

In another case in the same locality, a public toilet constructed by the BMC became inaccessible after the Railways built a wall in front of its entrance, effectively cutting off access to the facility.

Official statement

"I am not aware of this. If a wall has been built around the urinal, it will no longer be usable. I will look into the matter," said Santosh Gupta, BMC superintending engineer.