Green Mobility: Bhopal Gets Going With Free E-Bus Ride |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's newly introduced electric bus service will enter its next phase as free passenger trial runs begin across the city on Monday. Commuters will be able to travel without paying any fare during the trial period, which will continue till the official launch of the service on August 15.

BCLL chief executive officer Anju Arun Kumar confirmed that passengers would get free rides from Monday after successful completion of the five-day trial run. The passenger trial follows the successful completion of the first phase, during which five e-buses operated without passengers for five days to assess route timings, traffic movement and operational efficiency.

According to Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL), Board Office Square has been designated as the central hub for the e-bus network. From Monday, 10 buses will operate simultaneously on two major city routes.

Two routes

One route will connect Bairagarh Depot, Lalghati, Peer Gate, Moti Masjid, Kamla Park, New Market and Kolar.

The second will run from Depot Square and pass through Board Office, Chetak Bridge, Subhash Nagar, Prabhat Square, Ashoka Garden and Coach Factory, before returning along the same route.

100 e-buses planned under PM-eBus Sewa

The e-bus service is being introduced under PM-eBus Sewa scheme, under which 100 electric buses will eventually operate on 10 routes across Bhopal by the end of 2026. So far, 21 buses have arrived in the city. A dedicated e-bus depot has been developed at Sant Hirdaram Nagar for vehicle charging and parking.

AI-based features, enhanced passenger safety

The air-conditioned buses are equipped with digital ticketing and mobile app-based pass generation systems. Passenger safety features include five CCTV cameras, AI-enabled passenger counting systems at both doors, emergency, panic and stop buttons, emergency hammers on every window, and public announcement and LED passenger information systems. To improve accessibility, each bus is fitted with an automatic hydraulic wheelchair lift, making the service more convenient for differently abled passengers.