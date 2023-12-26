Bhopal: Poems Of AB Vajpayee Weaved Into Kathak | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kathak dancer Vijaya Sharma and her troupe from Bhopal weaved poems of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee into a ballet, Atal Shri Ram.

Excellence Time International and Lions Club International organised the concert at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday.

The two-hour performance began with a poem, Aao Milkar Deep Jalao, which conveys message of hope, energy and faith. Sharma from Raigarh Gharana performed on a poem, Geet naya gata hoo, which inspires not to give up in life and to move forward continuously.

The dancers also performed on a poem, Kadam milakar chalna hoga, which motivates people to overcome obstacles and move on. It also sends message of unity in diversity.

1,300 Musicians Play Tabla Together, Create Guinness World Record

CM: Dec 25 to be celebrated as Tabla Diwas

Over 1,300 tabla players entered Guinness Book of World Records by playing the instrument simultaneously on tune, Vande Mataram, at the 99th Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior on Monday evening.

After accepting Guinness World Records certificate, chief minister Mohan Yadav announced to celebrate December 25 as Tabla Diwas in Madhya Pradesh from next year to commemorate the achievement.

The tabla players who participated in the record-making concert, Taal Darbar, included musicians who were 4 year of age and above. The musicians from 50 cities including Kolkata, Mumbai took part.

The live broadcast of programme was streamed on state culture department’s YouTube channel and its social media handle. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and principal secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla were present on the occasion.